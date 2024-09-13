Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $614.15 and last traded at $614.94. 177,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,320,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.62.

Specifically, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.90 and its 200-day moving average is $632.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

