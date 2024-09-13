Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 282,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,882. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
