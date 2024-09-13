Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the August 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 282,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,882. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 306,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,105,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.