Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1934 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

