Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

