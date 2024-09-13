Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.