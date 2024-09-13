Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.96

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and traded as low as $20.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 129,988 shares.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
