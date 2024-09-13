Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.63. 2,522,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,427. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

