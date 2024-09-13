Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $475.13 and last traded at $475.00. Approximately 6,144,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,292,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.22.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.80.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.