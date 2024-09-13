Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $475.13 and last traded at $475.00. Approximately 6,144,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,292,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.22.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.80.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.