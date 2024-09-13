Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 169,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

