IOTA 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.32 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $446.92 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

