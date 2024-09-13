iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $100.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

