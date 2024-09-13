iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISHG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.