iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 109,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,782.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

