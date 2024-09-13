iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

