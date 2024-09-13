iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 28760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
