iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 28760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

