iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.61

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 47840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
