iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.61

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 47840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,411.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

