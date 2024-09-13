iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

