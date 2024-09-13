iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

