iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 44,314 shares.The stock last traded at $33.17 and had previously closed at $33.37.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $561.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

