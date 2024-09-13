iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.00

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 1706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 861,441 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,740,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 734,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 80,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9,337.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 66,199 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

