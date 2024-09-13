iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

