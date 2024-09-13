iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 160,407 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

