iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.11

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 1280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 995,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 793,688 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,716,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,077,000 after purchasing an additional 108,106 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

