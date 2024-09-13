iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

