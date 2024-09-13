iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

