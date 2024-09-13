iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Lowered by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.