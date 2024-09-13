iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $132.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

