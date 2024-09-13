iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.52

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.52 and last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 40349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.