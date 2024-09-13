iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.07 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.14.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

