iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Shares Up 1.7%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

