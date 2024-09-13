iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Reduced by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,757,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,738,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

