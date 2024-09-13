Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,285,614.3% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 299,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,654,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,463 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 109,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,917,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,802,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

