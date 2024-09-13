iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 429,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 349,854 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

