IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

IWG Stock Down 0.9 %

IWG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.