Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jade Art Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JADA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

