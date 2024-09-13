Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Jade Art Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JADA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Jade Art Group
