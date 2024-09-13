James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.35 million, a PE ratio of -338.15 and a beta of 0.65. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 369 ($4.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.
About James Fisher and Sons
