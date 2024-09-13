James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.35 million, a PE ratio of -338.15 and a beta of 0.65. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 369 ($4.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

