Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

CFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $843.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

