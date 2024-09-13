Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSMD traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 187.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.