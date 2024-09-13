Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ JSMD traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $72.53.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
