Jason P. Marino Buys 700 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.92.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $4,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.