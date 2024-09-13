JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

