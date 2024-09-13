JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($6.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD Sports Fashion

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 3.6 %

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($58,061.99). 51.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON JD opened at GBX 144.90 ($1.89) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.75 ($2.32). The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.