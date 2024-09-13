JMP Securities Boosts Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $20.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $615.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,354 shares of company stock worth $839,288 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

