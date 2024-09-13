JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of -419.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

