John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 194.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 64,458 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
