John P. Kiernan Sells 2,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

