Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,911 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 433,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

