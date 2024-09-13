Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

