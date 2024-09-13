Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $124.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

