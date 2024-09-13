Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after acquiring an additional 294,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after acquiring an additional 726,631 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HES opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.