Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $545.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

