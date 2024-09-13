Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

